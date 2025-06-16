Dominique Badji News: Solid effort despite defeat

Badji generated three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Badji saw his first start in four appearances and delivered a solid performance by racking up at least three shots for a second straight outing. He is also up to three shots on target over the last two games. Additionally, this was the third time in 13 appearances this season (two starts) that he totaled double digits in completed passes.