Donny van de Beek Injury: Mixed first season in Spain

van de Beek featured in 33 matches across all competitions for Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

van de Beek delivered quality passes and maintained composure under pressure in both domestic and European group matches. His technical proficiency earned him valuable minutes, though he struggled to break into the first-choice lineup consistently throughout the season. The Dutch midfielder could, however, set new career highs in league play with 18 chances created, 11 crosses, 29 tackles, and 12 clearances in 26 appearances, raising hopes for a potentially outstanding second season with the Catalans after feeling better integrated into the squad.