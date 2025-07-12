Douglas Augusto News: Departs Nantes
Augusto is departing Nantes for free agency, according to his former club.
Augusto is ending his time with Nantes after two seasons, with the midfielder now testing free agency. This will be a hole to fill for the club, as he did start in all 28 of his appearances last season. That said, he shouldn't struggle finding a new club, having plenty of talent to serve at the top level.
Douglas Augusto
Free Agent
