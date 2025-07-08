Drake Callender Injury: Appears in team training

Callender (groin) was training with the rest of the team Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's match against the Revolution, according to Franco Panizo of Miami Total Futbol.

Callender is seeing a surprise return to the training pitch Tuesday, with the goalie joining the rest of the team for the first time since his injury. However, he likely remains a bit away from a return after such a long absence, as he hasn't played since April 27. He will hope for a return within the next few weeks, likely fit before the end of July.