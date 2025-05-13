Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Duane Holmes headshot

Duane Holmes Injury: Likely for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Holmes (ankle) is expected to return to the bench for Wednesday's clash with Minnesota, per manager Ben Olsen.

Holmes is likely to be an option on the bench for Wednesday's match but isn't expected to play. The midfielder isn't quite fit enough for real minutes, but has been ramping up his workload in training. Holmes is more likely to return to the pitch for Saturday's trip to Dallas.

Duane Holmes
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now