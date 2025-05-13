Duane Holmes Injury: Likely for bench
Holmes (ankle) is expected to return to the bench for Wednesday's clash with Minnesota, per manager Ben Olsen.
Holmes is likely to be an option on the bench for Wednesday's match but isn't expected to play. The midfielder isn't quite fit enough for real minutes, but has been ramping up his workload in training. Holmes is more likely to return to the pitch for Saturday's trip to Dallas.
