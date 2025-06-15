Menu
Duncan McGuire headshot

Duncan McGuire Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

McGuire is set to miss the next 3-4 month after undergoing shoulder surgery, reports Tom Bogert of Give Me Sport.

McGuire was having a tough season as is, struggling to get playing time as he had only started three times in the 12 games played in MLS. He is not expected to return until September the earlier, with his season likely on the time if there are any set backs that he may encounter.

Duncan McGuire
Orlando City SC
