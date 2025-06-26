Dylan Chambost News: Assists opener Wednesday

Chambost assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Atlanta United.

Chambost assisted the opening goal of Wednesday's match as he set up Andres Herrera's goal in the 23rd minute. It marked his fourth assist of the season, two of which have come in his last two starts. He also tied a season high with four chances created and took three corners before he was subbed off in the 72nd minute for Amar Sejdic.