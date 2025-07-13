Dylan Chambost News: Delivers assist in win

Chambost assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Chambost delivered his second assist in the last four games, and his fifth in 22 appearances on the season. He also expanded his streak to four straight games with at least one chance created, and he is up to a total of eight chances created over that span. Addtionally, this was the fifth time this season that he landed more than one accurate cross.