Eder Militao Injury: Set to make return

MIlitao (knee) will be in the squad for Tuesday's clash against Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "Both Carvajal and Militao will be called up for tomorrow after long recoveries. It's going to be a plus for them, but also for the team to feel close to them. Both those playing and those around them have a very important role. When they're on the bench experiencing the game and supporting us, that connection is created, and it's important. Their competitive level will still need more minutes, but when they get back into shape, they'll be very important next season."

Militao has been training well and will return to the match squad well ahead of the initial schedule. The Brazilian could play some minutes against the Old Lady on Tuesday and this would mark his return from his second ACL tear that sidelined him since November. This is good news for the Merengues since Militao is a regular starter in the backline when fit. He will have some time to build his fitness gradually ahead of the 2025/26 season.