Eder Militao Injury: Still not ready to play

Militao (knee) is still not ready to play even though he is progressing well in his rehabilitation, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "We need to be calm with the others. Alaba, Carvajal and Militao need more time."

Militao needs more time to be fully back fit after his long-term knee injury. The Brazilian is getting close to a return but his closest chance to play will come against Salzburg in the third game of the FIFA Club World Cup group stage on June 26. Until then, Raul Asencio is expected to continue featuring in the central defense for the Merengues.