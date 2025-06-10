Eder Militao Injury: Training partially Monday

Militao (knee) was spotted training partially on Monday for the first time since his long-term injury, according to Madrid Xtra.

Militao was spotted back on the training pitch on Monday doing parts of team training under new coach Xabi Alonso. This is a good development for the Brazilian defender since he should be available ahead of schedule and could feature in the Club World Cup starting on June 18 against Al Hilal for the Merengues. That said, after a long-term knee injury, Militao won't be rushed back and will likely build his fitness back gradually before reclaiming his starting spot in central defense.