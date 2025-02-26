Ederson News: Clean sheet in win

Ederson kept a clean sheet on six saves and two clearances in Wednesday's 1-0 win at Tottenham.

Ederson put up a commanding performance Wednesday as he picked up his sixth clean sheet of the 2024-2025 Premier League campaign. The keeper had a relatively easy first half, only needing to make two saves. However, it was a different story in the second half as he was forced to make four saves thanks to Tottenham's near constant offensive pressure. This was a much-needed clean sheet for the 31-year-old after allowing five goals in his last two starts.