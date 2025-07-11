Edgar Guerra News: Involved in two goals Friday

Guerra scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Friday's 3-2 defeat to Atlas.

Guerra had quite an impactful Puebla debut despite the defeat, as he scored with a right-footed strike and set up Esteban Lozano in the 85th and 29th minutes, respectively. Additionally, the Colombian came close to achieving another goal through a long-distance shot that hit the woodwork. He worked mostly on the right wing, considerably further forward than the full-back position he had occupied in his final moments with Leon.