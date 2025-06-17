Edgar Guerra News: Officially moving to Puebla

Guerra is a new signing for Puebla after leaving Leon ahead of the Apertura 2025 competition, the club announced Monday.

Guerra tallied one goal and three assists over 35 league appearances (20 starts) for his previous squad while adding 38 shots (11 on goal), 48 crosses (12 accurate) and 58 tackles (34 won) over that span. He was a regular right winger at first, then moved to a full-back spot, but eventually ended up on the bench last season. His new opportunity in La Franja puts him in competition with the experienced Gustavo Ferrareis and fellow summer signing Owen Gonzalez.