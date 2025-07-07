Edgar Ivan Lopez News: Moves to Tigres

Lopez has signed with Tigres following his departure from Toluca, the club announced Sunday.

Lopez saw little action in his final year with Diablos, producing one goal and an assist in 663 minutes of league play. The forward still has plenty to offer at 26 years of age, capable of serving as a striker or a little further back. His signing appears to be beneficial for both him and a club that has suffered from Andre-Pierre Gignac's (leg) injuries and the inconsistency of Nicolas Ibanez. However, the likely arrival of Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid will complicate the competition for a spot in the upcoming season.