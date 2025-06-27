Edier Ocampo News: First MLS goal

Ocampo scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat against San Diego FC.

Ocampo capitalized on a poor clearance by San Diego Wednesday to put his foot through the ball first time and score Vancouver's opening goal in their 5-3 loss. The goal marked his first career MLS goal. The right full-back also contributed one clearance and one interception to the team's defensive effort over his 89 minutes of play. Ocampo continues to be an integral member of the Vancouver starting XI, having made eight appearances (eight starts) on the right side of the backline across their last 10 league fixtures.