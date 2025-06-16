Edier Ocampo News: Four crosses Saturday
Ocampo had two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Columbus Crew.
Ocampo recorded four crosses Saturday, his sixth match this season with at least four crosses. He also took two shots and created one chance on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle, made one clearance and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.
