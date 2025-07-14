Menu
Edimilson Fernandes News: Back with Young Boys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Fernandes has completed a transfer to Young Boys from Mainz, according to his former club.

Fernandes is seeing the end of his time in Germany and will return to Switzerland this offseason. He has signed with Young Boys for the next few seasons after five seasons with Mainz, with his last season having come with Brest on loan. He started in 20 of his 29 appearances last campaign and will likely secure a similar spot with Young Boys.

Edimilson Fernandes
BSC Young Boys
