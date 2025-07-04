Edouard Soumah-Abbad News: Signs extension, sent on loan

Soumah-Abbad has signed a contract extension until June 2027 with Metz and will play on loan in RFC Seraing during the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced.

Soumah-Abbad arrived in Metz at the age of eight and progressed through every youth level with the club before signing his first professional contract in 2023. Since then, he has been loaned out twice, to Belgian side RFC Seraing and Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv. The left winger will now return to RFC Seraing for one season with the aim of gaining playing time in Belgium's second division.