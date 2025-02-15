Edson Gutierrez News: Defensive effort in draw

Gutierrez registered one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Gutierrez helped the away side avoid defeat as one of the three center-backs they used at Mazatlan. His 57 accurate passes and four blocks were both game-high totals and his second-best marks since July. He'll look to find consistency and better results as the season progresses, although it could be hard to trust him for anything other than defensive and possession-related numbers given his current position.