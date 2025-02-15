Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Edson Gutierrez headshot

Edson Gutierrez News: Defensive effort in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Gutierrez registered one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Gutierrez helped the away side avoid defeat as one of the three center-backs they used at Mazatlan. His 57 accurate passes and four blocks were both game-high totals and his second-best marks since July. He'll look to find consistency and better results as the season progresses, although it could be hard to trust him for anything other than defensive and possession-related numbers given his current position.

Edson Gutierrez
Santos Laguna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now