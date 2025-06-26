Menu
Eduard Atuesta News: Delivers three assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Atuesta assisted thrice to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 4-2 victory against St. Louis City SC.

Atuesta supplied three assists on Wednesday, setting up Ramiro Enrique's goal and Marco Pasalic's two goals, displaying sharp vision from midfield. He added three shot attempts and six chances created to set two new season highs. Atuesta finally showed the qualities that had been expected since his return to MLS, and he will aim to build on that form as he is now an important player in Orlando's midfield.

