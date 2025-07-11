Eduard Lowen Injury: Will play Saturday

Lowen (hamstring) will be available to play Sunday against the Timbers, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Despite an early-week report that indicated that Lowen wouldn't be available for the weekend, the playmaker seems to have adjusted to training better than expected. It's unclear how much he'll be able to play, though, so it's possible that he'll be an option off the bench. After all, Lowen hasn't played since May 31 and has notched just two MLS starts since the beginning of April.