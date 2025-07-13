Eduard Lowen News: On bench Sunday
Lowen (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Portland Timbers.
Lowen could play again Sunday as expected after missing five league games due to injury. The midfielder scored and assisted during his last start in May 31, and he has taken a few set pieces throughout the season, holding attacking value despite playing as a defensive midfielder. He'll look to replace either Conrad Wallem or Tomas Ostrak in upcoming contests.
