Eduard Lowen News: Records three shots
Lowen registered three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Portland Timbers.
Lowen appeared on the field for the first time since returning from injury Sunday, seeing 24 minutes of play off the bench. He would do decently in his time on the field, recording three shots in his short cameo. He will hope he can now stay fit, only appearing eight times all season due to consistent injuries.
