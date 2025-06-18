Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Ahead of schedule to return

Camavinga (groin) is ahead of schedule to return from his injury, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "We have to stay calm with the others. Camavinga is progressing faster than we expected."

Camavinga is progressing well in his recovery and is ahead of schedule to return from his groin injury. That return could potentially happen against Salzburg on June 26 for the third group stage game of the FIFA Club World Cup. The Frenchman has played a lot less this season and wasn't an undisputed starter in midfield, and it remains unknown if new coach Xabi Alonso highly rates him enough to make him a regular starter again next season.