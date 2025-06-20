Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Does parts of training

Camavinga (groin) has done parts of team training on Thursday, according to the club.

Camavinga is progressing well ahead of his schedule to return and was spotted doing some parts of team training on Thursday. This is a good development for the Frenchman since it suggests he could return soon. It is still unclear if he will be included in the match squad for the second game of the FIFA Club World Cup against Pachuca on Sunday, while a return in the third game against Salzburg on June 26 feels most likely.