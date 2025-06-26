Edvard Sandvik Tagseth News: Picks one match ban

Tagseth will miss Saturday's game against D.C. United due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.

Tagseth has accumulated five yellow cards in MLS and will be suspended for Saturday's match against D.C. United. He has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for Nashville since its arrival, so his absence will force a change with Gaston Brugman likely seeing the starting spot for that game in the defensive midfield.