Edwin Mosquera Injury: Suffers adductor injury

Mosquera has suffered an adductor injury, according to Doug Roberson of the AJC.

Mosquera is heading to the sidelines after suffering an adductor injury, set to miss an undisclosed amount of time with the issue. This is a tough break for the forward, but it should be a minimal issue for the club, as he hasn't started in a game this season. That said, once he is fit again, a bench spot will only be expected.