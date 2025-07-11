Edwin Mosquera News: Sent on loan

Mosquera has been sent on loan to Millonarios from Atlanta, according to his parent club.

Mosquera is going to end his season away from Atlanta, as he has now been loaned to Millonarios. The deal does include a permanent transfer option for the Colombian club, as he will hold a loan for a full season until June 30, 2026. He has only appeared 10 times off the bench all season for 147 minutes, so his absence won't force any changes, possibly having played his last minutes for the club.