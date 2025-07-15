El Hadji Malick Diouf News: Moves to West Ham

Diouf has completed a tramsfer to West ham from Slavia Prauge, according to his new club.

Diouf is making a huge move in his career this offseason, taking his talents to the Premier League to join West Ham. He had a decent spell with Slavia Prague last season, appearing in 41 games while scoring seven goals and registering four assists. The 20-year-old does have some promise around him and with numerous players exiting the club this offseason, he could be in for a decent amount of time in his debut season.