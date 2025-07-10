Menu
Eldor Shomurodov headshot

Eldor Shomurodov News: Heads to Turkey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Shomurodov has moved to Istanbul Basaksehir on loan with an option to buy, Roma announced.

Shomurodov is coming off a fairly strong season where he had success as a super-sub, bagging six goals and dishing out five assists in 35 appearances (14 starts), but Roma will lean on different attackers under their new gaffer Gian Piero Gasperini. Artem Dovbyk is currently the only pure striker in the squad.

