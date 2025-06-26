Elias Saad Injury: Completes Augsburg move

Saad (thigh) has completed a permanent transfer from St. Pauli to Augsburg, his new club announced Thursday.

The striker finished the season on the sidelines with a thigh injury, but he recorded three goals and two assists across 18 appearances (10 starts) in 2024/25. Saad signed a contract with Augsburg until the end of the 2028/29 season, and he should, at a bare minimum, add depth to the attacking third.