Emanuel Gularte News: Leaving Puebla

Gularte has departed Puebla after his second stint with the team, who made the news official Monday.

Gularte was one of the Camoteros' most reliable defenders, both during his first three-year period and the most recent course after a short stint in Queretaro. His final numbers in the 2024/25 season were 146 clearances, 52 interceptions, 42 tackles and one goal across 29 games played (28 starts). His future appears to be back in his home country with Penarol.