Emeka Eneli Injury: Set for long term absence

Eneli is expected to be out indefinitely, confirmed Sporting Director Kirt Schmid "It's going to be longer-term, a couple months" per the KSL Sports Zone.

Eneli is set to miss an extended period of time with his foot injury. This is unfortunate for the midfielder, who had started 12 of the 14 MLS games played this season, totaling an assist with 23 tackles and 18 clearances.