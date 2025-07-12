Emeka Eneli News: Back quicker than expected

Eneli (foot) recorded one tackle (zero won) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Houston Dynamo.

Eneli returned in a faster timeline than expected, following a foot injury. He only came off the bench to play the final minutes of the match Sunday, his first appearance since May 25. Once the midfielder is back fo full form, he will be able to return to his starting defensive midfield position, recording 12 starts in 15 appearances this year.