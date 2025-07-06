Menu
Emil Forsberg News: Goals in two straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Forsberg scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal) and crossing three times inaccurately during Saturday's 1-1 draw with San Jose.

Forsberg opened the scoring with a goal in the 19th minute while leading the Red Bulls in shots and crosses. The attacker has scored in two straight matches while combining for five shots, three chances created and nine crosses over his last three appearances.

Emil Forsberg
New York Red Bulls
