Emil Forsberg News: Opens the scoring Saturday

Forsberg scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing five times (one accurate) and creating a chance during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Minnesota.

Forsberg found the back of the net in the 11th minute opening the scoring in the match while finishing with the second most crosses on the team. The goal was the first since May 10th for Forsberg as he's combined for six shots, seven chances created and 15 crosses over his last three appearances.