Emiliano Buendia headshot

Emiliano Buendia News: Returning to Premier League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Buendia is returning to Aston Villa after the end of his loan to Leverkusen.

Buendia's loan to Leverkusen was generally poor. He made 11 appearances (three starts) and scored twice in just 253 minutes of action. At no point did the attacker establish a rhythm in the starting XI. He faces major competition for minutes with Villa as well, and could be moved on with Villa potentially considering him surplus to requirements.

Emiliano Buendia
Aston Villa
