Emiliano Martinez Injury: Left off team sheet
Martinez is out for Saturday's match against Brentford due to injury, according to John Townley of Birmingham Live.
Martinez is a surprise absence Saturday, with the goalie's absence unclear, dealing with an undisclosed injury. This leaves Robin Olsen to start in net, only his second start of the season. The club will hope to have Martinez back by Wednesday, as he is a top keeper in the world and their regular starter.
