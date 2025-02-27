Emiliano Martinez Injury: Unlikely to face Cardiff

Martinez (undisclosed) is doubtful for Friday's match against Cardiff City, according to manager Unai Emery. "Emiliano, doubt. They are close to coming back, but we will see this afternoon."

Martinez looks like he probably won't be an option for Friday's contest, with the goalie doubtful and likely left out due to his undisclosed issues. He will likely face a fitness test ahead of the match, although he could be left on the bench or sidelines regardless of if he passes, with the team being more cautious against a lesser team. This would force a change, as he is their regular starter, with Robin Olsen as a possible replacement.