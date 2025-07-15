Emilio Lara Injury: Dealing with elbow injury

Lara is ruled out for at least the first three matches of the Apertura tournament due to a blow to his left elbow, Alan Rodriguez of Rayomania reported Wednesday.

Lara could have a chance to reappear in the Leagues Cup in late July or early August, but this will depend on his progress. The defender was a vital piece on the right side of his team's back three during the previous campaign and should return to that role when he's ready to play after having his loan from Club America extended. In the first half of 2025, he averaged 3.4 clearances and 1.4 tackles per game while providing two assists. Both Jesus Alcantar and Emilio Martinez are possible beneficiaries of playing time while Lara is sidelined.