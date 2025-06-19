Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Emmanuel Biumla headshot

Emmanuel Biumla News: Extends with Angers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Biumla has extended his contract with Angers, according to his club.

Biumla was on contract through 2027 but had decided to extend his stay a bit further, now extending until June 2028. This comes after shaping out a decent role last season, starting in 15 of his 17 appearances but limited by injuries. That said, he will hope to remain fit next season and fully take over a starting role following his extension.

Emmanuel Biumla
Angers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now