Emmanuel Biumla News: Extends with Angers

Biumla has extended his contract with Angers, according to his club.

Biumla was on contract through 2027 but had decided to extend his stay a bit further, now extending until June 2028. This comes after shaping out a decent role last season, starting in 15 of his 17 appearances but limited by injuries. That said, he will hope to remain fit next season and fully take over a starting role following his extension.