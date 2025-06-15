Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Emmanuel Boateng headshot

Emmanuel Boateng News: Plays 23 minutes in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Boateng (lower body) recorded one foul as a substitute in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Minnesota United.

Boateng returned to action following a three-game absence, as he subbed on for Alex Mighten but failed to connect with his side's strong performance in the final moments of the second half. Boateng was a depth player even before getting hurt, so he could continue to struggle as a third option behind Mighten and Hirving Lozano (undisclosed) going forward.

Emmanuel Boateng
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now