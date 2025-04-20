Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Handed suspension

Latte Lath registered two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 70th minute.

Latte Lath was handed a one match suspension for picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. He had had an incredible start to his MLS career, scoring five goals with an assist in nine appearances for Atlanta. Jamal Thiare will likely take his spot in the lineup for the clash against Orlando.