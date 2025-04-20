Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emmanuel Latte Lath headshot

Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Handed suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Latte Lath registered two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 70th minute.

Latte Lath was handed a one match suspension for picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. He had had an incredible start to his MLS career, scoring five goals with an assist in nine appearances for Atlanta. Jamal Thiare will likely take his spot in the lineup for the clash against Orlando.

Emmanuel Latte Lath
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now