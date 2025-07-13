Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Scores from penalty spot

Latte Lath scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Toronto FC.

Latte Lath achieved a very important goal on Saturday, with the forward stepping up to the penalty spot and scoring a goal in the 90th minute, equalizing the game and earning the club a draw. This marks his first goal in some time despite being a forward, with his last coming March 29, 13 straight games without a goal. He now has six goals and one assist in 20 appearances this season.