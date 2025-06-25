Emmanuel Sabbi News: Back from wedding

Sabbi has returned from his wedding and is an option for Wednesday's match against San Diego after talking to the media, according to Ethan Cairns of the Globe and Mail. "Every player wants to be a starter, and I just need to show more what I can do. It's just day by day, day by day in training."

Sabbi looks to be back with the team after a short absence due to his wedding, having missed their last outing. He did speak to the media ahead of the match and should have trained, leaving him available for time as well. He did start in three of their past four games before his absence and will hope to see the starting spot back immediately.