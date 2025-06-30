Emmanuel Sabbi News: Scores winner against LAFC

Sabbi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Sabbi controlled a ball inside the box and fired it into the back of the net via right-footed shot in the 20th minute of Sunday's victory. Other than that, he won five of his seven duels and completed two of three dribbles during the game. The goal was his first direct contribution since May 25 and fifth of the campaign after 14 appearances. He has started the last couple of games on the left wing, failing to deliver a cross but staying active near the opposition box.