Emre Can Injury: Dealing with groin injury

Can (groin) is dealing with an injury and has not been included in the squad that will participate in the Club World Cup, the club announced.

Can is dealing with adductor problems and is unavailable for the time being. The BVB captain will not travel with the squad for the Club World Cup and will aim to recover fully and return fit for the pre-season with the black and yellows. Ramy Bensebaini is expected to continue getting an increased role in the backline while Can remains sidelined.