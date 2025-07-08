Ender Echenique News: Transfers to Cincinnati

Echenique has completed a transfer to Cincinnati from Caracas, according to his new club.

Echenique is seeing a move to North America from South America after leaving Venezuela to join Cincinnati FC in MLS play. The 21-year-old has already made over 100 appearances in his professional career and is a young talent with some promise, already with 17 goals and 14 assists. He is on a deal until 2029 with an option for a further season, likely to take a little time to develop before he sees any normal time.