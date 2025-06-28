Endrick Injury: Joins squad in USA

Endrick (hamstring) is in the final stages of his rehabilitation process and has joined the squad in the United States to resume team training, the club announced.

Endrick suffered a hamstring injury right before the season finale against Real Sociedad and is in the final stage of his rehabilitation process as he is expected to resume team training under new coach Xabi Alonso in the United States. This is positive news as it suggests the Brazilian could be back on the pitch before the end of the FIFA Club World Cup and follow the full preseason with the Merengues heading into 2025/26.